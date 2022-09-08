Kroger (KR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, September 9th. Analysts expect Kroger to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Kroger has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.85-$3.95 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kroger to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kroger stock opened at $49.82 on Thursday. Kroger has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.47. The company has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the second quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 16.4% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 26,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 43.7% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 21.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 132,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 23,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KR shares. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

