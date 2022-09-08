ABM Industries (ABM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, September 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect ABM Industries to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ABM opened at $45.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.04. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $54.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.86 and a 200-day moving average of $45.52.

In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $58,032.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Joshua H. Feinberg bought 6,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.16 per share, for a total transaction of $247,882.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 63,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,959.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $58,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet raised ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ABM Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

