ABM Industries (ABM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, September 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect ABM Industries to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ABM Industries Price Performance
NYSE:ABM opened at $45.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.04. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $54.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.86 and a 200-day moving average of $45.52.
Insider Transactions at ABM Industries
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABM Industries
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ABM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet raised ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ABM Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.
About ABM Industries
ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.
