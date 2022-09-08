ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

ABC Technologies Holdings Inc. (TSE:ABCT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from C$7.00 to C$4.50. The stock traded as low as C$5.00 and last traded at C$5.00, with a volume of 4133 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.13.

ABCT has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of ABC Technologies from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ABC Technologies from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ABC Technologies from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of ABC Technologies from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on shares of ABC Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.21.

ABC Technologies Trading Up 9.4 %

The firm has a market cap of C$577.90 million and a P/E ratio of -3.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.39.

ABC Technologies Company Profile

ABC Technologies Holdings Inc engages in manufacturing, designing, engineering, material compounding, machine tooling, and equipment building of plastics and light weighting products for the automotive industry in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It offers interior systems, including floor consoles, cargo management systems, interior trims, seat backs, load floor/deck boards, knee/sides, and door panels; exterior systems, such as spoilers, running boards, bumper systems, body side moldings, rocker panels, cladding, cargo management systems, bed extenders, and roof ditch moldings; and HVAC distribution systems comprising defrosters, I/P and floor products, auxiliary products, battery cooling products, brake cooling ducts, air guides, aspirators, and module components.

