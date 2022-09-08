AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Down 5.4% After Analyst Downgrade

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after MKM Partners lowered their price target on the stock to $0.50. The company traded as low as $8.39 and last traded at $8.40. 209,255 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 59,920,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on AMC Entertainment to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $2.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 491.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 34,567 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 405,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,037,000 after buying an additional 156,095 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 27.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.60.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. The company’s revenue was up 162.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Entertainment Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

