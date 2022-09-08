Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $20.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Euronav traded as high as $17.44 and last traded at $17.31, with a volume of 43875 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.23.

EURN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Euronav from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Get Euronav alerts:

Institutional Trading of Euronav

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Amundi grew its stake in Euronav by 26.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Euronav by 38.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Euronav in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euronav Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Euronav had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $105.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.48 million. On average, analysts expect that Euronav NV will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronav Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.79%.

Euronav Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.