DHT (NYSE:DHT) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $10.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. DHT traded as high as $8.27 and last traded at $8.16, with a volume of 43979 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

Several other research firms have also commented on DHT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of DHT from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of DHT by 329.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DHT in the second quarter worth $80,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in DHT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. 53.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -41.11 and a beta of -0.33.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. DHT had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. DHT’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This is an increase from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. DHT’s payout ratio is presently -84.21%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

