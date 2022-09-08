International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $45.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. International Seaways traded as high as $32.27 and last traded at $32.25, with a volume of 3883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.64.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on INSW. StockNews.com raised International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. BTIG Research raised International Seaways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Seaways from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Seaways currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO James D. Small III sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $444,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,050.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO James D. Small III sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $444,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,050.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James D. Small III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $156,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,570.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,360. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways

International Seaways Stock Down 3.3 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in International Seaways by 3.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 89,930 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in International Seaways by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 18,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Seaways during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.17.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.21. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.49 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.00%.

International Seaways Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.