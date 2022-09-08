Fastly Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 14,919 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 83% compared to the typical volume of 8,171 call options.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $174,405.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,726,628 shares in the company, valued at $81,930,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,319 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $174,405.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,726,628 shares in the company, valued at $81,930,329.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $31,704.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 304,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,510.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,630 shares of company stock valued at $820,461 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Thistle LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,363,000. Jeneq Management LP purchased a new position in Fastly in the first quarter worth $438,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Fastly by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lane Generational LLC boosted its holdings in Fastly by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 124,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 18,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.43. Fastly has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $58.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.66.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FSLY shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Fastly to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Fastly from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fastly from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

