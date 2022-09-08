iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TUR)

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 3,181 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 197% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,071 put options.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUR. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 309,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after buying an additional 7,973 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 28.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 272,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,185,000 after buying an additional 60,502 shares during the period. Glovista Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 639.5% during the first quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,987,000 after buying an additional 207,547 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 225,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 29,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 6,812 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TUR opened at $24.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.53. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $24.46.

About iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

