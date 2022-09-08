Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Avaya (NYSE:AVYA)

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 39,216 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 273% compared to the typical volume of 10,503 call options.
Avaya Trading Down 4.2 %
Shares of AVYA stock opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $174.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.46. Avaya has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54.
Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 32.42% and a negative net margin of 53.11%. The company had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Avaya will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avaya
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Avaya by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,038,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,354 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avaya by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,678,000 after buying an additional 1,769,074 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC grew its stake in Avaya by 153.1% during the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 2,594,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after buying an additional 1,569,268 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 351.6% during the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,778,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,631 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Avaya by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,860,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,253,000 after buying an additional 1,342,087 shares in the last quarter.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AVYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen cut shares of Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Avaya from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Avaya from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avaya from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.22.
Avaya Company Profile
Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avaya (AVYA)
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.