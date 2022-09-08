Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Avaya (NYSE:AVYA)

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 39,216 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 273% compared to the typical volume of 10,503 call options.

Avaya Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of AVYA stock opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $174.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.46. Avaya has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 32.42% and a negative net margin of 53.11%. The company had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Avaya will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Theodore Walker Cheng-De King purchased 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.68 per share, with a total value of $1,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,998,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,479,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Avaya by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,038,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,354 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avaya by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,678,000 after buying an additional 1,769,074 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC grew its stake in Avaya by 153.1% during the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 2,594,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after buying an additional 1,569,268 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 351.6% during the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,778,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,631 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Avaya by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,860,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,253,000 after buying an additional 1,342,087 shares in the last quarter.

AVYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen cut shares of Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Avaya from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Avaya from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avaya from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.22.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

