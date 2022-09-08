Investors Purchase High Volume of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Put Options (NYSEARCA:XLRE)

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 3,118 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 141% compared to the average daily volume of 1,296 put options.

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 1.9 %

XLRE stock opened at $42.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.77 and a 200 day moving average of $44.34. Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund has a twelve month low of $38.63 and a twelve month high of $52.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2,494.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,056,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,373,000 after buying an additional 1,977,293 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,377.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,026,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,181,000 after acquiring an additional 957,319 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 765.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,015,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,486,000 after purchasing an additional 897,980 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 13,977.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 861,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,197,000 after buying an additional 855,286 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at $20,160,000.

