Invitation Homes Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 4,455 put options on the company. This is an increase of 102% compared to the average daily volume of 2,205 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitation Homes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Invitation Homes by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,584,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,856,000 after purchasing an additional 393,700 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 7.5% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 162.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,025,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,963,000 after purchasing an additional 634,559 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 8,157 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Price Performance

NYSE INVH opened at $38.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.25 and its 200 day moving average is $38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 68.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $557.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.52 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 16.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INVH. Evercore ISI set a $42.00 target price on Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.