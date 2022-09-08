Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XLP)

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 55,041 put options on the company. This is an increase of 53% compared to the average daily volume of 35,982 put options.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

Shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund stock opened at $73.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.60. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund has a fifty-two week low of $68.22 and a fifty-two week high of $81.34.

Get Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 116.4% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter valued at $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

About Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.