Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 8,435 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 279% compared to the typical volume of 2,223 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGFY. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 115.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 11,678 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 91.5% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 86,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 41,534 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Signify Health by 28.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 60,583 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signify Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SGFY opened at $29.07 on Thursday. Signify Health has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $29.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.76.

Signify Health ( NYSE:SGFY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.13. Signify Health had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 40.14%. The business had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.57 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Signify Health will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.50 in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Signify Health from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Signify Health from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.50 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.15.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

