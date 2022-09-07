TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.77-$0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.10 billion-$12.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.65 billion. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.05-$3.13 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded TJX Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut TJX Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.72.

NYSE:TJX opened at $62.89 on Wednesday. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,093 shares of company stock valued at $6,507,450 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 80.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

