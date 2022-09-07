TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.77-$0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.10 billion-$12.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.65 billion. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.05-$3.13 EPS.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded TJX Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut TJX Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.72.
NYSE:TJX opened at $62.89 on Wednesday. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90.
In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,093 shares of company stock valued at $6,507,450 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 80.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
