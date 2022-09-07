Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.82-$0.84 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.16 billion-$13.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.82 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.49-$3.56 EPS.

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. KGI Securities upgraded Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.59.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $44.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.75 and a 200 day moving average of $48.80. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,628 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,975,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,294 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,848,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $493,367,000 after buying an additional 2,846,557 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,593,000 after buying an additional 1,040,607 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13,107.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 914,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,977,000 after acquiring an additional 907,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 48.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 884,732 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $49,331,000 after acquiring an additional 290,219 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

