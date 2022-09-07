Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Acquires 9,086 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,928 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,086 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in QUALCOMM by 117.1% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 58.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $126.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.73. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $118.22 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

