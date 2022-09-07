Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $1,067,881,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $6,000,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,749 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1,142.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 626,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,183,000 after buying an additional 576,217 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,142,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,876,000 after purchasing an additional 541,656 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $156.84 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.18 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.66 and its 200 day moving average is $177.44.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,158 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

