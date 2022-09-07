Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 31,549 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,549 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $11,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 228.8% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 11,858 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 61,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.0% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 32,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,024,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,872,000 after acquiring an additional 273,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $86.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.75. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.00 and a 1-year high of $97.56. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Vertical Research lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

