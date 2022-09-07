TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.92-$0.96 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of -. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.05-$3.13 EPS.

TJX Companies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $62.89 on Wednesday. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $73.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.72.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

Several research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of TJX Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.72.

In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,093 shares of company stock worth $6,507,450 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $217,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 85,795 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 24,553 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,559,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $478,029,000 after purchasing an additional 235,690 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,030,874 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $304,770,000 after buying an additional 504,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.