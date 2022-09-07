Cibc World Market Inc. Buys 20,725 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,725 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $15,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 41,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.9% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.9% in the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.7 %

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

GILD stock opened at $63.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $79.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.45 and a 200-day moving average of $61.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.