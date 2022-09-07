Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPWR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $192,869,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,295.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 334,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,237,000 after acquiring an additional 310,099 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,249,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,035,249,000 after acquiring an additional 269,551 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,241,000 after acquiring an additional 119,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5,447.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,871,000 after acquiring an additional 113,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

MPWR stock opened at $418.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.10, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $453.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $441.04. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $348.02 and a 52 week high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.31. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.04%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPWR. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.67.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total transaction of $1,632,533.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,992,316.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total value of $1,632,533.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,992,316.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.61, for a total transaction of $2,745,498.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 216,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,484,734.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,482 shares of company stock valued at $16,926,370. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

