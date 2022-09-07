Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,902 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,096 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 168,475 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 414,799 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $14,800,000 after buying an additional 42,497 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 51.6% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,803 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $18,476,000 after acquiring an additional 176,239 shares during the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $2,745,909.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $48.88.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.