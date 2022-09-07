Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-$0.84 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average is $12.21. Amcor has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $13.60.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CLSA initiated coverage on Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amcor from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amcor from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Amcor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $375,894.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,592.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amcor news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $375,894.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,592.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Casamento sold 204,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $2,518,958.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 367,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,477.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,270,470 shares of company stock valued at $15,924,562 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amcor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 6.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter worth about $619,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $688,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 165,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Amcor by 4.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Further Reading

