Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $12,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 342.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 61.7% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.86.

Baidu Trading Down 3.7 %

Baidu Company Profile

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $134.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.62 and a 1 year high of $182.60.

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

Featured Stories

