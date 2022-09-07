Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 4,312 Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,312 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $8,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Motco raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 118.8% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ELV shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of Elevance Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $580.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $533.00 to $485.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Elevance Health Price Performance

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevance Health stock opened at $477.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $114.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $480.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $483.47. Elevance Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $355.43 and a 1 year high of $533.68.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.03 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 20.53%.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.