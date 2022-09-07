Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,640,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,368 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $308,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $87.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.70, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.