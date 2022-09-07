Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 376,027 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,918,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376,027 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $331,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 306.4% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMB opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.98 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.78 and its 200-day moving average is $33.38.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.81%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.31.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

