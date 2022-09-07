Credit Suisse Group Cuts Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target to $92.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CHD. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.07.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD opened at $80.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.35. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $105.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHD. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth about $668,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 224.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,601,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,028,000 after purchasing an additional 300,049 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

