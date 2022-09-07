McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Raised by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,652 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,245 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 8,027 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.70.

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $254.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $256.50 and its 200-day moving average is $248.40. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $187.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

