Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,614 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,977,349,000 after buying an additional 1,148,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,356,955 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,083,369,000 after buying an additional 67,178 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,698,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,696,343,000 after purchasing an additional 21,021 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,938,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,169,049,000 after acquiring an additional 93,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $625,050,000. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $239.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.00 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $242.21 and a 200-day moving average of $251.55.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.10.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.