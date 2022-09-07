Devon Energy Co. (DVN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 9th

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.55 per share by the energy company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27.

Devon Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 79.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Devon Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 63.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Devon Energy to earn $10.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.8%.

Devon Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $69.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.03. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $79.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 53.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 765 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 22.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 26.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Johnson Rice cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.53.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

