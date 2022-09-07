Vontobel Holding Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $13,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 316.4% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,821,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,826 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,487,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,140,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,605,808,000 after purchasing an additional 456,834 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 20.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,614,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,101,000 after purchasing an additional 451,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

VRSK stock opened at $186.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.08. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The firm has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $85,838.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,949.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $125,309.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,170.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $85,838.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,949.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,440,592 over the last quarter. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRSK. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.18.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Read More

