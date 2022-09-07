Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,389,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $313,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 155.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $123.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.45 and a 200-day moving average of $127.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.12 and a 1-year high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $524,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,082.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,806. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective (down from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

