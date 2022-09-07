Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $339.96 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,197,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,758 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $339,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:PH opened at $266.53 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $340.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.07.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

