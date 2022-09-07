Cibc World Market Inc. Boosts Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $11,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in AON during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in AON by 71.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 495.2% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

AON Price Performance

AON stock opened at $281.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $341.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $282.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.58. The company has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 0.90.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. TheStreet downgraded AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $800,187.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

