Cibc World Market Inc. Purchases 46,536 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 264,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 46,536 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $13,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,817,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,080,385,000 after purchasing an additional 12,060,475 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,639,592 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,780,870,000 after acquiring an additional 611,927 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,750,501 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,524,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,550,497 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,021,538,000 after purchasing an additional 219,573 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,550,848 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $648,937,000 after purchasing an additional 301,187 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,302. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wolfe Research lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of FCX opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.40.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

