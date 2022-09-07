AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at $1,038,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of AGCO by 599.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 59,215 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AGCO by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 10,241 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in AGCO by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $106.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $88.55 and a 52-week high of $150.28.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.10%.

Insider Activity

In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $99,064.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $750,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,149,347.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $99,064.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,300.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,913,422. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGCO has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AGCO from $129.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AGCO to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.36.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

