ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

ECOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $47,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,574.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 9,750 shares of company stock valued at $145,405 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Trading Up 55.0 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 6.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 160,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 44,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 693,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ChannelAdvisor stock opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. ChannelAdvisor has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $29.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.76 million, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.75.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.70 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 23.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ChannelAdvisor

(Get Rating)

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

