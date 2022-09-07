Synovus Financial Corp Buys 28,042 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,042 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Organon & Co. worth $4,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 12,397 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,903,000 after buying an additional 138,375 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $716,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $1,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OGN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.55. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $39.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.20.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 109.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.81%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

