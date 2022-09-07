Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 71,215 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,256,230 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,215 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $295,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James raised Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

RF stock opened at $21.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.26. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.