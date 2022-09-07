The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Stake Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,434,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,480 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $294,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $54.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $30.58 and a 12-month high of $79.28. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.58.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.29). Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MOS. Barclays cut their target price on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

About Mosaic

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.