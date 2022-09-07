Synovus Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,608 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 406.6% in the first quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 4,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,584,501,000 after buying an additional 39,408 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $2,001,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $406.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.60.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MLM opened at $339.56 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $284.99 and a 12 month high of $446.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $335.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.13). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.67%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

