Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 1,706 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 912.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $55.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.24. The company has a market cap of $60.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.40 and a twelve month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 5.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.