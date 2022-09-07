Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $550,000 Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,610 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AKAM opened at $88.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.90 and a 52-week high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.21.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

