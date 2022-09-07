Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Alfreton Capital LLP’s Largest Position

Alfreton Capital LLP increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 42.5% of Alfreton Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Alfreton Capital LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $63,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,717,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Abeille Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $4,415,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,825,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,186,916,000 after acquiring an additional 20,120 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 621.6% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,428,000 after acquiring an additional 18,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.36.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total value of $77,496.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78 shares in the company, valued at $183,174.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,069 shares of company stock valued at $15,642,495 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $106.81 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $101.88 and a one year high of $151.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.28 and its 200 day moving average is $120.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

