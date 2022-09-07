Friess Associates LLC Takes $281,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 101 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,268,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Abeille Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $4,415,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,825,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,186,916,000 after acquiring an additional 20,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 621.6% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,428,000 after buying an additional 18,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,069 shares of company stock worth $15,642,495 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $106.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.88. The company has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.88 and a 1 year high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

