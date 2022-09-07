Vontobel Holding Ltd. Trims Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,677 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 13,234 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $8,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 346.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 683 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 10.5% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 15.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,880 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,627 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners downgraded Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $173.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.50.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $62.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.08 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.57. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.83 and a 1 year high of $368.90.

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $438,746.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,029.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 4,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.55 per share, with a total value of $364,282.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,453 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,169.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $438,746.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,029.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 18,707 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,826 over the last three months. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

