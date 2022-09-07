Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $11.15 Million Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,643 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $11,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 272,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $1,949,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 13.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $10,122,556.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,462,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,859,883.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $10,122,556.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,462,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,859,883.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 6,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $515,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,088,505 shares of company stock worth $79,338,753. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of K stock opened at $72.27 on Wednesday. Kellogg has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $76.99. The company has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.39 and a 200-day moving average of $69.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.20.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

