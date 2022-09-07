Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 526.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 565,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475,294 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in NIO were worth $11,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NIO by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its holdings in NIO by 6.0% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 67.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 5.3% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 16,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. 31.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NIO. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $87.00 to $41.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

NIO opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $44.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.54.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 19.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

